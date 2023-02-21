Feed Our Rural Kids hits huge milestone

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...COMPLEX WINTER STORM SETTLING IN ACROSS THE AREA...

A complex winter storm continued to settle in across the region.
The initial band of snow with the storm, which produced 2 to 4
inches of accumulation over much of central and east central
Wisconsin overnight, had shifted into northern Wisconsin and
weakened considerably.

At 955 am, another band of snow was pushing into central and
east-central Wisconsin from the south. Periods of moderate to
heavy snow with this band will affect areas from Wautoma to
Oshkosh, to Chilton, to southern Manitowoc County through at least
lunchtime.

Occasional light snow and flurries will continue through the mid-
day hours across the rest of the area. Accumulations though the
mid-day hours will be light, but the combination of the occasional
light snow and some blowing and drifting of the snow that had
already fallen will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

Anyone traveling across the area should plan on encountering
hazardous travel conditions and allow extra time to reach their
destination. Areas from Wautoma to Oshkosh to southern Manitowoc
County will also have low visibility at times, and especially
hazardous conditions due to the periods of moderate to heavy
snow.

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An complex winter storm is expected to affect the area through
Thursday. A band of moderate to heavy snow will affect portions of
central and east-central Wisconsin during the mid-morning to early
afternoon hours today, while lighter snows occur farther north. The
main snow band with the storm will overspread the area this
afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into Thursday before
diminishing.

Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel will develop.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread
blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Feed Our Rural Kids hits huge milestone

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) has been providing snacks and meals for families throughout the Northwoods, and they recently hit a major milestone.

FORK hit $500,000 or half of its goal toward their endowment fund to feed kids for generations.

FORK president Perry Pokrandt says while the support has been amazing, the numbers of kids going hungry in the Northwoods is something they still find astonishing.

"Food insecurity is a huge challenge in northern Wisconsin," Pokrandt. "Children in Vilas and Oneida County are 23.6% more likely to be food insecure then the average child in Wisconsin."

They're still striving to hit the $1 million mark, with the promise of being able to feed hungry children going forward.

For those looking to donate, head to their website.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

