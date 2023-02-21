Feed Our Rural Kids hits huge milestone

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Feeding Our Rural Kids (FORK) has been providing snacks and meals for families throughout the Northwoods, and they recently hit a major milestone.
FORK hit $500,000 or half of its goal toward their endowment fund to feed kids for generations.
FORK president Perry Pokrandt says while the support has been amazing, the numbers of kids going hungry in the Northwoods is something they still find astonishing.
"Food insecurity is a huge challenge in northern Wisconsin," Pokrandt. "Children in Vilas and Oneida County are 23.6% more likely to be food insecure then the average child in Wisconsin."
They're still striving to hit the $1 million mark, with the promise of being able to feed hungry children going forward.
For those looking to donate, head to their website.