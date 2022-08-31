Feltz's Dairy Store creates Kwik Trip themed corn maze

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- From the ground, the corn field behind Feltz's Dairy Store may look like any other, but a look from the sky shows a different picture.
Glazers, Nature's Touch milk, Karuba Coffee and a friendly "See you next time" are things many associate with Kwik Trip. Now, those things have come to life in a corn maze.
"I think the name kind of speaks for itself, Kwik Trip, everyone loves Kwik Trip," Jake Feltz, a cheesemaker at Feltz's Dairy Store, said. "They create a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz."
The dairy store, based in Stevens Point, partnered with the gas station chain to design this year's maze.
They've had the corn maze for five years, but this marks the fourth year they've partnered with Wisconsin brands, like Culver's.
Feltz always hoped to work with Kwik Trip, and after almost a year of planning, designing and planting, that goal has been achieved.
"The hard part is probably the design," Feltz said.
Kwik Trip helped decide what images to include, and with the assistance of an engineer and their seed company, the finished product is ready to explore.
"We've got life-sized figures throughout the maze, too, for a scavenger hunt." Feltz said. "It adds a little excitement so you're not just wandering through a corn field. You can have a little fun, have some objectives out there. Then we'll do weekly prizes if people find them all."
He says the maze should take about 30 to 45 minutes to complete, with an option to exit after 20 minutes.
Other games and activities for kids are at the dairy store to have some fall-themed fun.
The maze opens on September 10 and goes until October 29. It will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prices range from $8 for those age 12 and up, $5 for kids 12 and under, with those 3 and under getting in for free.