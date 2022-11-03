Festival of Trees is back for 25th year

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- An annual festive fundraiser is back and celebrating its 25th year.
The Festival of Trees takes place Thanksgiving week, November 23-26, at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild.
Eventgoers can walk through, and bid on, a winter wonderland of themed trees, listen to live music, win prizes and maybe even get to meet Santa.
"It really kicks off the holidays and people love it because they're giving back and really helping others. We all kind of want to help others," Kim Smerda, the Fund Development Specialist at Aspirus, said.
Funds from the event support the Aspirus Comfort and Hospice Care and the Aspirus Family House.