Festivites for Chalkfest are already heating up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Calling all art lovers, it's about time for the annual Chalkfest event in downtown Wausau.
The event allows for artists of all ages shapes and sizes to come and decorate a piece of their community.
The popular event sold out all 400 Block squares this year two weeks in advance.
This is the 20th anniversary of the art festival.
Before it kicks off, new artists spent Tuesday at the block learning how to chalk it up.
The community and committee are already beginning to get excited.
"We're getting ready for this weekend when we're going to have our annual 20th anniversary of Chalkfest Wausau. It's going to be a great event, we are going to invite everyone down to see this on the 400 block. It's going to be an amazing show" said committee member Mort McBain.
Chalkfest begins Saturday and artists will have until 5 PM Sunday to finish their creations.
Those masterpieces will then be judged.