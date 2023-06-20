 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas,
Waushara and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Festivites for Chalkfest are already heating up

  • Updated
  • 0
CHALKFEST

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Calling all art lovers, it's about time for the annual Chalkfest event in downtown Wausau.

The event allows for artists of all ages shapes and sizes to come and decorate a piece of their community.

The popular event sold out all 400 Block squares this year two weeks in advance.

This is the 20th anniversary of the art festival.

Before it kicks off, new artists spent Tuesday at the block learning how to chalk it up.

chalkfest 2

The community and committee are already beginning to get excited.

"We're getting ready for this weekend when we're going to have our annual 20th anniversary of Chalkfest Wausau. It's going to be a great event, we are going to invite everyone down to see this on the 400 block. It's going to be an amazing show" said committee member Mort McBain.

Chalkfest begins Saturday and artists will have until 5 PM Sunday to finish their creations.

Those masterpieces will then be judged.