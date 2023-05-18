 Skip to main content
...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Fifth graders launch their own rockets with help of Civil Air Patrol

  • Updated
  • 0
5th graders launch their own rockets with help of Civil Air Patrol

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) - Students at Saint Vincent De Paul School in Wood County got to put their science skills to the test on Thursday.

The fifth grade students, accompanied by the Civil Air Patrol, have been building their own rockets for the past week and got to liftoff their projects. 

Teachers and the Air Patrol hope today's demonstration plants the seed to get more kids into math and science.

"It's fun because we're here and not at school," said Peter Kuhn, a student at the school. "I'm excited to launch my rocket because I hope it does good and the parachute actually comes out."

Teachers said this is a great opportunity for the kids to see a future in these programs that don't have access or funding to participate currently. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

