Fifth graders launch their own rockets with help of Civil Air Patrol

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WAOW) - Students at Saint Vincent De Paul School in Wood County got to put their science skills to the test on Thursday.
The fifth grade students, accompanied by the Civil Air Patrol, have been building their own rockets for the past week and got to liftoff their projects.
Teachers and the Air Patrol hope today's demonstration plants the seed to get more kids into math and science.
"It's fun because we're here and not at school," said Peter Kuhn, a student at the school. "I'm excited to launch my rocket because I hope it does good and the parachute actually comes out."
Teachers said this is a great opportunity for the kids to see a future in these programs that don't have access or funding to participate currently.