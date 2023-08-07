FILL A BACKPACK FILL A NEED: Help provide Marathon County kids with needed school supplies

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Thousands of students are *eligible to receive a new, free backpack and school supplies for the 2023-'24 school year through Fill a Backpack Fill a Need (FABFAN).
FABFAN is a signature project of the Workplace Volunteer Council.
You can help provide students access to needed supplies. There are many local families who have difficulty providing necessary school supplies for their children with financial constraints.
You can help kids in Marathon County start school with the supplies they need. You can make your donation today through Thursday, Aug. 17.
Drop-off locations are:
Culver's - 219 Bridge Street, Culver's
Culver's - 225577 Lilac Avenue, Rib Mountain (Just these two Culver's locations)
10202 Park Plaza, Rothschild
Some of the school supplies needed: Large durable backpacks, wide-lined notebooks, two-pocket folders, colored washable markers, colored pencils (12 count), crayons (24 count), glue and glue sticks, scissors, No. 2 pencils, highlighters, large pink erasers and dry erase markers (black).
*eligible to take part in FABFAN, students must be entering 4K through 8th grade and qualify for free or reduced lunch at school.