FILL A BACKPACK FILL A NEED: Help Marathon County kids start school with supplies they need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In Marathon County, there are over 7,500 students that are *eligible to receive a new, FREE, backpack and common school supplies for the upcoming school year through the Workplace Volunteer Council’s (WVC) signature project – Fill A Backpack Fill A Need (FABFAN).
How can you help? One way is to donate supplies.
Rising costs are creating difficult times for many local families.
You can help kids in Marathon County start school with the supplies they need. You can make your donation today through noon Friday, August 26. Drop-off locations are Wagner Shell in Schofield (3001 Schofield Ave.) and the Shell in Wausau (4611 Stewart Ave.).
Some of the school supplies needed: Large durable backpacks, wide-lined notebooks, two-pocket folders, colored washable markers, colored pencils (12 count), crayons (24 count), glue and glue sticks, scissors, No. 2 pencils, highlighters, large pink erasers and dry erase markers (black).
*eligible to take part in FABFAN, students must be entering 4K through 8th grade and qualify for free or reduced lunch at school.