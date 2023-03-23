Finding hidden leaks in the home will save money and conserve water

(WAOW) -- We've all heard that annoying drip coming from a leaky faucet, but did you know that can add up to more than 10,000 wasted gallons a year?
That's enough to supply a typical family with water for two and a half months.
While leaky faucets are easily spotted, quickly finding and fixing hidden leaks can save you more than 10% each year.
The most common leaks come from toilets, faucets and shower heads, but not all are so easily detected.
Public Service Commission Administrator, Andy Galvin, says there is an easy way to find out if your home is leaking.
"Turn off all your water sources, look at your meter and record what that is. Come back in a couple of hours and look at it again. If it's changed significantly, then you definitely have some water leaks that need to be taken care of."
While some fixes can be as simple as replacing a rubber gasket, or tightening a bolt, if you find a leak you can't stop, it's likely time to call in the experts, or replace the appliance.
Galvin adds that clean water is abundant, but not unlimited, so even if you don't pay for water, you should still be concerned with leaks from a conservation standpoint.
The Environmental Protection Agency's full list of tips and info is available HERE.