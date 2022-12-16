Fire Cadets to Give Out Coats for Kids

While their job may be to cool things down, an area fire department is making sure you stay warm this winter.
The Antigo Fire Department, with the help of their cadets, are collecting coats from across the area to donate their coat drive, an experience they say is all a part of serving their community.
Juliana Bauknecht, a lieutenant cadet, said "I think it's a really good way to generate it from the community, because many people may have had coasts in their closet that they have been collecting for a couple years, when there's people that might not have had one this year at all."