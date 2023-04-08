Fire department holds training burn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) What might look like a homeowner's worst nightmare was actually a valuable learning experience for the Stevens Point Fire Department, getting them the training they need, without putting anyone at risk.
The department partnered with SPASH to build a home so firefighters could get real on-the-job training, training that Chief J.B. Moody says could end up saving their lives.
Moody said, "SPASH was graciously willing to give the Stevens Point Fire Department the ability to train. A little different than just being able simulate fire, we're actually able to get some live-fire experience for our members."
One of those members was Jennifer Petkoff, she's been with the department for two years and this was her first training burn, she said the experience was invaluable.
Petkoff saying, "A lot of times, we don't get to see this live-fire action, so to have an opportunity to see this and have a house that we can actually train in and do some live fire, it's really beneficial for us as a department."
Moody saying that practicing on an empty home, is the best way to make sure they can save yours when it counts.