Fire Department Launches "Keep the Heart Red" Campaign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area fire department is making sure you keep your heart healthy.
The Stevens Point Fire Department is teaming up with the Portage County Ambulance for their annual Keeping the Heart Red campaign. The campaign involves placing a wooden heart with red lights on it outside of their station, and for every heart attack or cardiac arrest, they will replace a red bulb with a black one.
The goal is to encourage residents to practice healthy habits. Joe Gemza, the assistant EMS Chief for the Stevens Point Fire Department, said, "We started thinking about different ways we could impact our community and have people be aware of their heart, and things that they can do to make their heart be healthy and live a healthy lifestyle."
The heart will be lit every night through early March, and you can see it outside of the fire station on Division Street.