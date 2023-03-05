 Skip to main content
...FAST MOVING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION
TO THE AREA TONIGHT INTO MONDAY...

.Low pressure will track from the Central Plains tonight to the
Michigan/Indiana border by late Monday. The system will bring
widespread precipitation to the area tonight and Monday. The
precipitation will be mainly snow tonight, and could be heavy at
times. The snow will taper to occasional light snow and freezing
drizzle across central and east-central Wisconsin very late tonight
and Monday morning. Temperatures edging above freezing across
east-central and portions of central Wisconsin Monday may result in
a mix of rain and snow. Periods of light snow will continue across
the north on Monday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected, mixing with freezing drizzle Monday
morning. Total snow accumulation between 4 and 6 inches. A light
glaze is possible.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to Noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will move through between
about 1000 pm tonight and 300 am early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fire department shares results of heart campaign

Fire department shares results of heart campaign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Throughout the month of February, the Stevens Point Fire Department launched it's "Keeping the Heart Red" campaign to encourage residents to practice heart healthy habits, replacing a red bulb with a black one for every cardiac arrest or heart attack in Portage County. 

Shane Westphal, a lieutenant with the Stevens Point Fire Department, said, "We had a lot of great feedback from our community, we had a lot of views on the different videos that we put out, and we had a lot of support from our community."

Westphal says that they only had to add six black bulbs to the heart, which was three less than last year, and believe that the campaign was a success. 

