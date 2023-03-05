Fire department shares results of heart campaign

Weather Alert

...FAST MOVING STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Low pressure will track from the Central Plains tonight to the Michigan/Indiana border by late Monday. The system will bring widespread precipitation to the area tonight and Monday. The precipitation will be mainly snow tonight, and could be heavy at times. The snow will taper to occasional light snow and freezing drizzle across central and east-central Wisconsin very late tonight and Monday morning. Temperatures edging above freezing across east-central and portions of central Wisconsin Monday may result in a mix of rain and snow. Periods of light snow will continue across the north on Monday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected, mixing with freezing drizzle Monday morning. Total snow accumulation between 4 and 6 inches. A light glaze is possible. * WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to Noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will move through between about 1000 pm tonight and 300 am early Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&