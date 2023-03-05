Fire department shares results of heart campaign

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Throughout the month of February, the Stevens Point Fire Department launched it's "Keeping the Heart Red" campaign to encourage residents to practice heart healthy habits, replacing a red bulb with a black one for every cardiac arrest or heart attack in Portage County.
Shane Westphal, a lieutenant with the Stevens Point Fire Department, said, "We had a lot of great feedback from our community, we had a lot of views on the different videos that we put out, and we had a lot of support from our community."
Westphal says that they only had to add six black bulbs to the heart, which was three less than last year, and believe that the campaign was a success.