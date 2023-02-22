Fire departments ask residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow

(WAOW) -- While you're out shoveling the snow over the next couple of days, make sure you're looking out for any hydrants buried in a snow drift on or near your property.
Officials with the South Area Fire District say a fire can double in size about every minute, and firefighters only have so much water in the truck before they need to tap into a hydrant.
If that hydrant happens to be buried under inches of snow, the seconds they spend clearing it is time they don't have to spare.
"Our firefighters, when they get off the truck, they get off the truck with the tools they need for the job they're supposed to do, and one of those tools is not a shovel," said Eric Lang, Deputy Chief at SAFER. "So they would have to go back to the truck and get a shovel in order to get the snow out of the way."
Their advice? Clear three feet around your hydrant so they can hook up when they need to.
Even if it's not perfect, departments are asking you to do your best and uncover the entire thing since they need access to both the front and back of the hydrant when hooking a hose.