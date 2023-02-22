 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fire departments ask residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow

  • Updated
  • 0
fire hydrant
By Tom Lally

(WAOW) -- While you're out shoveling the snow over the next couple of days, make sure you're looking out for any hydrants buried in a snow drift on or near your property.

Officials with the South Area Fire District say a fire can double in size about every minute, and firefighters only have so much water in the truck before they need to tap into a hydrant.

If that hydrant happens to be buried under inches of snow, the seconds they spend clearing it is time they don't have to spare.

"Our firefighters, when they get off the truck, they get off the truck with the tools they need for the job they're supposed to do, and one of those tools is not a shovel," said Eric Lang, Deputy Chief at SAFER. "So they would have to go back to the truck and get a shovel in order to get the snow out of the way."

Their advice? Clear three feet around your hydrant so they can hook up when they need to.

Even if it's not perfect, departments are asking you to do your best and uncover the entire thing since they need access to both the front and back of the hydrant when hooking a hose.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you