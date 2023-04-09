Fire departments reviewing safety after deaths in Chicago

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Following the deaths of two firefighters in Chicago, area fire departments are doing everything they can to keep their firefighters safe.
Stevens Point Fire Chief J.B. Moody said, "We look at the number one line-of-duty death, and it's heart attacks and being physically fit, here at the Stevens Point Fire Department. We just recently introduced a one hour mandatory PT physical fitness hour during our day."
Wisconsin Rapids also requiring their firefighters to do fitness hours, and Battalion Chief Mike Lisitza said, "When they get back to the station, we have a de-con procedure that we work through, and they work through taking steam showers, getting a change of clothes, and then we check their vitals one more time."
Both offering their condolences to the Chicago Fire Department, and saying that they will continue doing what they can to make sure everyone goes home.