Fire in Eagle River apartment building results in families being displaced

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — A fire at an Eagle River apartment building has resulted in more than 20 people being displaced from their homes.

Luckily no injuries were reported for the fire that took place around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Eagle River Fire Department, and Law Enforcement responded quickly to the scene and was able to stop the damage from being even worse.

The American Red Cross, and Salvation Army have stepped in along with multiple groups in Vilas County to help find lodging for the everyone.

According to a press release from the American Red Cross "The shelter will be open at 5 p.m. this evening at Eagle River Elementary School, 1700 Pleasure Island Road in Eagle River. Anyone displaced by this fire is welcome to join us for a comfortable place to stay, food and other essentials."

Detective Sargent for the Eagle River Police Department Ryan Rossing had high praise for the Fire Department who assisted in such a timely manner.

"The fire department personnel did a fabulous job," Rossing said. "They responded quickly and got the fire extinguished in a very appropriate amount of time to save the structure."

Looking forward the property managers said they don't have an exact timeline for when the repairs will be made but they are already working with insurance on the quickest fix possible.