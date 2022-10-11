Fire in Lincoln County leaves family without a home

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire crews continue their investigation in Lincoln County after a fire destroyed a family's home.
The fire happened in the town of Pine River shortly after 7 p.m. Monday night.
"I think that the family members were really lucky, I really do. I’m really glad we didn’t have a fatality out there," said Capt. Mike Caylor of the Pine River Fire Department.
People in the house say the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor.
The homeowner was in Edgar, when she got the call from her daughter on the second floor the first floor was engulfed in flames, and the fire department was on the way.
“When I arrived on scene, we were notified that all family members had vacated the house safely, one person, an adult female, had leapt out of a second story window," said Capt. Caylor.
One woman on the scene said she had "no choice" but to leap from the second story of the home.
The Pine River Fire Department, along with surrounding departments were able to finally get the fire completely put out by 1:30 Tuesday morning.
“We’ve already had the Red Cross out there immediately had them out there to assist them, and now the Merrill united way has reached out and wants to assist as well," said Capt. Caylor.
The home was uninsured and is considered to be a complete loss.