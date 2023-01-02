Fire in Stratford forces neighbors evacuate their own homes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will approach the area from the Central
Plains today. The leading band of precipitation from the storm
moved across central and east-central Wisconsin overnight,
producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. That
band of precipitation has dissipated, but additional precipitation
from the storm will gradually shift north into the area during
the day.

The wintry mix will redevelop across central Wisconsin during the
mid to late morning. Meanwhile, temperatures in east-central
Wisconsin are expected to continue to very slowly edge upward to
above freezing, so that by the time precipitation redevelops in
this area during the late morning it will be primarily rain.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-central
and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these areas
until lunchtime or during the early afternoon. Colder air in this
area will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed
with some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times.

Untreated roads in central and east-central Wisconsin were
generally snow and ice covered and slippery from the precipitation
that fell overnight. Travel conditions in east-central Wisconsin
will likely slowly improve as temperatures edge upward. Travel
conditions across the rest of the area will likely deteriorate as
the wintry precipitation gradually increases across the area
during the day. Anyone with travel plans north and west of the
Fox Valley and lakeshore should allow extra time to account for
the less than optimal travel conditions.

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Fire in Stratford forces neighbors evacuate their own homes

  • Updated
STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Stratford Area Fire Department got a call for a house fire just off Legacy Avenue.

The fire was coming out of multiple windows in the house, and the flames melted some of the vinyl siding of their neighbor's house. The home the fire started in sustained significant damage.

That neighbor, Karen Viegut, was told to evacuate once authorities arrived.

"He said, 'You people have to get out now,'" Viegut recalled.

Viegut evacuated her home of more than 30 years to stay with a neighbor until the situation calmed down.

"I could see the flames just shooting right out towards our house," said Viegut. "I say to one of the girls, I say, 'I might not have a house left when we have to come back.'"

She would continue to watch the flames destroy her neighbor's house, wondering if she would be able to step foot in her own home ever again.

"It's very hard. Our house didn't go, and I'm very happy," Viegut said.

Her house survived the fire, but she was still in shock about what had transpired that night. With so many thoughts running through her head, she felt blessed to still be able to walk in her front door.

"So we didn't come back until this morning, and that's when I first took a look at what had happened, and we're very fortunate," said Viegut.

The Stratford Area Fire Department was on scene six minutes after they got word of the fire.

"When I showed up on scene, there was already fire out of the roof, probably four or five feet tall," said Chad Willemssen, Assistant Fire Chief at the department. "Fire showing in three sides of the second story windows."

Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire, but the renter of the home was in town. Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

"Point of origin, we can say we were pretty sure it started on the second floor. Somewhere towards the middle of the house," said Willemssen.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com