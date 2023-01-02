Fire in Stratford forces neighbors evacuate their own homes

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY... A slow moving storm system will approach the area from the Central Plains today. The leading band of precipitation from the storm moved across central and east-central Wisconsin overnight, producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. That band of precipitation has dissipated, but additional precipitation from the storm will gradually shift north into the area during the day. The wintry mix will redevelop across central Wisconsin during the mid to late morning. Meanwhile, temperatures in east-central Wisconsin are expected to continue to very slowly edge upward to above freezing, so that by the time precipitation redevelops in this area during the late morning it will be primarily rain. The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-central and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these areas until lunchtime or during the early afternoon. Colder air in this area will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed with some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times. Untreated roads in central and east-central Wisconsin were generally snow and ice covered and slippery from the precipitation that fell overnight. Travel conditions in east-central Wisconsin will likely slowly improve as temperatures edge upward. Travel conditions across the rest of the area will likely deteriorate as the wintry precipitation gradually increases across the area during the day. Anyone with travel plans north and west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore should allow extra time to account for the less than optimal travel conditions.