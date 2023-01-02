Fire in Stratford forces neighbors evacuate their own homes

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Stratford Area Fire Department got a call for a house fire just off Legacy Avenue.
The fire was coming out of multiple windows in the house, and the flames melted some of the vinyl siding of their neighbor's house. The home the fire started in sustained significant damage.
That neighbor, Karen Viegut, was told to evacuate once authorities arrived.
"He said, 'You people have to get out now,'" Viegut recalled.
Viegut evacuated her home of more than 30 years to stay with a neighbor until the situation calmed down.
"I could see the flames just shooting right out towards our house," said Viegut. "I say to one of the girls, I say, 'I might not have a house left when we have to come back.'"
She would continue to watch the flames destroy her neighbor's house, wondering if she would be able to step foot in her own home ever again.
"It's very hard. Our house didn't go, and I'm very happy," Viegut said.
Her house survived the fire, but she was still in shock about what had transpired that night. With so many thoughts running through her head, she felt blessed to still be able to walk in her front door.
"So we didn't come back until this morning, and that's when I first took a look at what had happened, and we're very fortunate," said Viegut.
The Stratford Area Fire Department was on scene six minutes after they got word of the fire.
"When I showed up on scene, there was already fire out of the roof, probably four or five feet tall," said Chad Willemssen, Assistant Fire Chief at the department. "Fire showing in three sides of the second story windows."
Nobody was in the house at the time of the fire, but the renter of the home was in town. Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.
"Point of origin, we can say we were pretty sure it started on the second floor. Somewhere towards the middle of the house," said Willemssen.