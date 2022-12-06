Firefighters have reminders to prevent Christmas tree fires

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) -- A Christmas tree is often the focal point of many homes during the holidays. The focal point of your home can also easily start a fire.
Riverside Fire District in Rothschild has reminders to make sure everyone is staying safe and festive.
If you have a real tree, the biggest thing is to make sure it is properly watered. If a tree is too dry, it could go up in flames in a matter of seconds and spread to the rest of the home.
Riverside Fire says trees should be watered every day.
"If you put your hand into the base, there is always water up to your fingertips," said Jared Linke, lieutenant at Riverside. "If the needles start to get brown or the branches are drooping a bit, make sure you add some water."
Linke says you should also check your lights for any worn or broken cords and to turn them off when no one is home or if they are hot to the touch.
He also says it's important to place the tree away from heating sources — candles or other warm objects — like scent plug-ins or wax melts.