First-postponed Athens fireworks - rescheduled for Friday - moves locations due to eagle nest

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) - After a rainstorm postponed Athens' July 3 fireworks display, it now has to move locations for Friday's rescheduled fireworks display with an eagle nest discovered too close to the designated launch site.
Fireworks for tonight's show will now be shot off on the north side of High Street just north of Athens going towards the co-op, according to a post by the Athens Lions Club.
According to the Athens Lions Club Facebook page, parking options are available at River Country's parking lot and on the south side of High St.