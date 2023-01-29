First Responders Called to Structure Fire

RUSSELL, Wis. (WAOW) -- A home is destroyed and a family displaced after a structure fire in the town of Russell in Lincoln County.
First responders say they arrived at the scene to find a home engulfed in flames. It took the firefighters hours to put out. They say the fire started from the homeowner's wood stove and quickly spread throughout the building.
Mike Hoffman, the assistant chief of the Town of Russell Fire Department, said, "We started a quick initial exterior attack on exposed fire and then went interior and basically put the fire out." Hoffman says the home was a total loss but that no one was injured and the residents have somewhere else to stay.