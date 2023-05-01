First responders provide safety tips on dangerous water hazards

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- A drowning and water rescue over the weekend have first responders on-edge, and they want to make sure you're being safe near the water.
The ice may be gone from the Wisconsin River for the most part, but that doesn't mean it's warm at all. Combined with the high water levels, it poses plenty of hazards.
Even into summer, hypothermia can set in very quickly. leading your body to shut down and possibly drown.
Make sure you're aware of your surroundings, and always let others know where you are planning on going, and what time you'll be back. If possible, always go with at least one other person, so they can call for help if needed.
"The water is very cold, and the currents have picked up on all the different water ways." Says Lt. Mark Wagers, leader of Marathon County Sheriff's dive team. "It's a dangerous time of the year to be in and around the water. You have to take necessary precautions to avoid tragedy."
If you are going to be on or near the water, always wear the proper attire, and make sure you have a floatation device.
If you come across someone struggling in the water, authorities say never try and go in to rescue them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately, then try to help them by throwing them something from shore.