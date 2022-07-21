First-time voters prepare for August primary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The August primary is drawing closer and many voters are gearing up to cast their ballots for the first time.
Voting for the first time can seem intimidating, but one new voters said, it's actually a smooth process.
The first step is registering to vote, which can be done at the polls on election day, August 9, or with a city clerk.
First-time voter Abby Trueblood said registration took her just a few minutes, and since she'll be away on election day, she requested an absentee ballot at the same time.
"It's less nerve-wracking than I thought it'd be," Abby Trueblood said. "I was raised in politics, government so I kind of knew what was going on."
Absentee ballots can be sent through the mail or dropped off at the city clerk's office.
Trueblood dropped off her absentee ballot at Wausau City Hall Thursday.
Her mom, Kim Trueblood is the Marathon County clerk, is in charge of elections.
She has important reminders for other first-time voters.
"Make sure you have a photo ID when you go to the polls and if your address is not correct on your photo ID, make sure you have proof of your residence showing where you live," Kim Trueblood said.
Some examples of proof of residence include your utility or cable bills.
She also said to have a witness sign your absentee ballot and because the August election is a partisan primary, vote for one party to ensure your votes count.
To see who is on ballots or request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.org.