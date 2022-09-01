First year students move-in day at UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Over 1500 students and their family's filtered into the dorms at UWSP today, unpacking and settling into what will be their new homes in central Wisconsin.
University officials say this day, along with the first day of classes is so important for new students - who are getting their first experience of college life.
"For the most part its always excitement, there's always a shade of apprehension of course, because its new, its a time of transition for students and their parents," said Troy Seppelt, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students at The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.
There will be over 8000 students on campus for the start of classes, next week September 6th.