Fish Consumption Advisory Issued For Lake Wausau And Stevens Point Flowage

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO OVERSPREAD THE AREA TONIGHT, LIKELY RESULTING IN
HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

A powerful storm system tracking northeast from the Plains will
bring snow to the area tonight. The snow should begin across
central and east-central Wisconsin around midnight, and across the
north a couple hours later. A little freezing drizzle or light
freezing rain could occur as the precipitation begins.

A band of moderate to heavy snow will shift north across the area
during the pre-dawn hours. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour are possible at times with this band. In east-central
Wisconsin, the heavy snow will occur just prior to the morning
commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have
it removed prior to the busiest travel period.

The snow will taper to drizzle and freezing drizzle across central
and east-central Wisconsin by mid-morning. The heavy snow will
taper off across the north during the mid to late morning hours.

Morning commuters are urged to plan on much slower than normal
travel times Thursday morning. Be sure to allow plenty of time to
reach your destination.

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO
THURSDAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will bring snow to the area tonight and Thursday. The snow
may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the Thursday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very
hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the Thursday morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra
travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5
1 1.

Fish Consumption Advisory Issued For Lake Wausau And Stevens Point Flowage

  • Updated
  • 0
PFAs fish

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Department of Health Services (DHS) announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau in Marathon County and the Stevens Point Flowage in Portage County (both of which are segments of the Wisconsin River) based on fish sampling.

Several fish species showed elevated levels of PFAs, according to a press release from the DNR. 

Elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), a type of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage, the press release said.

The press release also said:

As a result, the DNR and DHS recommend the following consumption guidelines for anyone harvesting fish from those waterbodies:

Lake Wausau (Marathon County): Advisory is from the Wausau Dam downstream to the Schofield Dam and Rothschild Dam, including the Big Rib River until it flows under Hwy 29.

SPECIES

PREVIOUS ADVISORY  

NEW ADVISORY

Black Crappie

General/Statewide*

1 meal/week

Bluegill

General/Statewide*

1 meal/week

Rock Bass

General/Statewide*

1 meal/week

Yellow Perch

General/Statewide*

1 meal/week

Common Carp   

1 meal/month (PCBs)

1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)  

Redhorse

1 meal/month (PCBs)

1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)

Stevens Point Flowage (Portage County): Advisory begins at the Du Bay Dam and flows downstream to the Stevens Point Dam.

SPECIES

PREVIOUS ADVISORY  

NEW ADVISORY

Black Crappie

General /Statewide*

1 meal/week

Bluegill

General /Statewide*

1 meal/week

Rock Bass

General /Statewide*

1 meal/week

Yellow Perch

General /Statewide*

1 meal/week

Common Carp  

1 meal/month (PCBs)

1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)  

Redhorse

1 meal/month (PCBs)

1 meal/month (PCBs) (No Change)

*The general/statewide consumption advice for women <50 and children is 1 meal/week for bluegill, crappies, yellow perch, sunfish, rock bass, bullheads and inland trout and 1 meal/month for all other species. For women >50 and men, the general/statewide consumption advice is 1 meal/week for all species except for bluegill, crappies, yellow perch, sunfish, rock bass, bullheads and inland trout, which are unrestricted.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in various products, such as non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foams that have made their way into the environment.

Health risks may increase when fish with high levels of PFAS are consumed. These can include increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, and decreased fertility in women, among other health effects. More information is available on the DHS website.

Following fish consumption advisories will help protect you from consuming excess PFOS, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) and mercury. A complete list of up-to-date consumption advisories can be found in the DNR’s Choose Wisely booklet.

Additional fish consumption advice and information on the effects of PFAS can be found on the DNR’s website

