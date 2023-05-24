Flags placed at Pine Grove Cemetery to honor Memorial Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - As Memorial Day approaches, volunteers wanted to look back and reflect on those who gave their lives for this country.
The SMART Local Union 565 took a couple of hours out of their day to place flags at the Pine Grove Cemetery to show anyone passing or driving by what this holiday is about.
"I don't know if everybody realizes why we have the day off," said Jesse Buell, member of SMART Local Union 565.
They're hoping people take the same time out of their day to come and check out the flag display.
"We can come here and recognize these soldiers, and put in an hour or two of our time for something they've sacrificed everything for," said Buell.
They know that this small deed can impact lives in the area.
"It's a simple gesture, but it means a lot to a lot of people," said Steve McDonald an organizer with SMART Local Union 565.
"It's less than minimal for what's been sacrificed for these people. I think recognizing these people is highly important," Buell said.
Hundreds of flags line the outskirts of the cemetery, and those at Union 565 people to think about the bigger picture and what Memorial Day represents.
"Historically, Memorial Day is misunderstood as a day in the sun, swimming, and grilling out, but it's really a day to honor those that have sacrificed all," McDonald said.
They add that it's a great way to educate children, and giving them the opportunity to learn about why they have the freedoms they have.
"Bring your kids and show them what it's all about. It's Memorial Weekend," said Randy Boles, president of SMART Local Union 565.
This is the first time in two years that they were able to place flags at the cemetery due to the pandemic. The flags will stand until at least the end of the weekend for those looking to check out the display.