Flatoff for Mayor signs appear in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - "Flatoff for Mayor" signs are appearing in Stevens Point, but the man they're supporting, Kevin Flatoff, says he has nothing to do with them and doesn't know where they came from.
Flatoff is the owner of Flatoff's Gold Key Motors in Stevens Point, and he had a couple friends call him recently about seeing signs that are calling for him in the Mayor's Office.
This comes after he challenged city council on the Business 51 referendum to keep it four lanes, but Flatoff will not say if he's considering a run in the future.
"I was born and raised here and I care about the city a lot. Am I going to run for mayor? All I can say is no comment at this time," said Flatoff.
The signs do not say who they were paid for by, leading some to suspect it's a joke.
Flatoff says regardless, he's received a lot of support from citizens after his work on the Business 51 referendum that passed in last week's election.