"Flight at the Museum" raises money to support science education

OSHKOSH (WAOW) -- EAA in Oshkosh is hosting the perfect event for aviation and beer lovers.
They're hosting their inaugural "Flight at the Museum". It's an event for those that want a night out that features beer from over 20 Wisconsin breweries.
Tickets are $150 and will get event-goers a five course meal, beer and live jazz music.
Proceeds from the event support their youth education programs, which helps kids all over the state.
"It brings things such as science and math and technology alive, everything from meteorology to design." said Dick Knapinski, EAA's Director of Communications," Kids can design an aircraft structure, print it in a 3-D printer then test it in a wind tunnel."
The event itself is March 11th at EAA's Aviation Museum, but Knapinski recommends buying tickets as soon as possible.
Tickets can be purchased on their website.