"Flight at the Museum" raises money to support science education

Weather Alert

...HEAVIEST SNOWS NOW OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN... A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this morning. At 740 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system was across northern Wisconsin. Snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour were occurring with the band. It will continue to slowly shift north, so heavy snow will continue across far northern Wisconsin for a couple more hours before diminishing. Lighter precipitation continued across central and east-central Wisconsin, south of the primary snow band. Precipitation in this area was a mix of light snow and drizzle and freezing drizzle. This light wintry mix of precipitation will continue across central and east-central Wisconsin for the rest of the morning. The wintry mix will gradually shift into the north as the primary snow band shifts into Upper Michigan. Difficult travel conditions will persist across the north, where the heaviest snow was falling. Travel conditions across central and east-central Wisconsin are likely to gradually improve as highway crews continue to treat the roads and only light precipitation persists. Morning commuters are urged to allow plenty of time to reach their destination, and drive with extra caution.