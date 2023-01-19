"Flight at the Museum" raises money to support science education

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAVIEST SNOWS NOW OVER NORTHERN WISCONSIN...

A powerful storm system continued to affect Wisconsin this
morning. At 740 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system
was across northern Wisconsin. Snowfall rates around 1 inch per
hour were occurring with the band. It will continue to slowly
shift north, so heavy snow will continue across far northern
Wisconsin for a couple more hours before diminishing.

Lighter precipitation continued across central and east-central
Wisconsin, south of the primary snow band. Precipitation in this
area was a mix of light snow and drizzle and freezing drizzle.
This light wintry mix of precipitation will continue across
central and east-central Wisconsin for the rest of the morning.
The wintry mix will gradually shift into the north as the primary
snow band shifts into Upper Michigan.

Difficult travel conditions will persist across the north, where
the heaviest snow was falling. Travel conditions across central
and east-central Wisconsin are likely to gradually improve as
highway crews continue to treat the roads and only light
precipitation persists. Morning commuters are urged to allow
plenty of time to reach their destination, and drive with extra
caution.

Weather Alert

...SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY...

.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper
to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day.
The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for
the morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy snow will likely be ongoing during the
morning commute and result in very hazardous conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for
the morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel
time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

"Flight at the Museum" raises money to support science education

  • Updated
  • 0
Flight at the Museum

OSHKOSH (WAOW) -- EAA in Oshkosh is hosting the perfect event for aviation and beer lovers.

They're hosting their inaugural "Flight at the Museum". It's an event for those that want a night out that features beer from over 20 Wisconsin breweries.

Tickets are $150 and will get event-goers a five course meal, beer and live jazz music.

Proceeds from the event support their youth education programs, which helps kids all over the state.

"It brings things such as science and math and technology alive, everything from meteorology to design." said Dick Knapinski, EAA's Director of Communications," Kids can design an aircraft structure, print it in a 3-D printer then test it in a wind tunnel."

The event itself is March 11th at EAA's Aviation Museum, but Knapinski recommends buying tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

