Flood insurance claims rising ahead of melting season

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Ready or not, spring is on the way and all that melting snow has to go somewhere, and ahead of Flood Safety Awareness Week, officials are advising residents to start preparing now.
Sarah Severson, a public information officer with Marathon County, said, "If we would experience flooding, perhaps you couldn't get to your home after work, or you would need to evacuate to have plans in place of either where you would meet family members if you were unable to make it to your home, or where you would go if you were to get evacuated."
Insurance companies warning residents that most policies come with a 30-day waiting period, advising them to get insured now so they'll have it when the melting starts.
Kevin Malovrh, the managing director at Advantage Insurance, said, "Consumers will want to buy the flood policy when they see the water coming, or the weather is predicting that you may have flash flood in the area. So a lot of the time, if the weather's already being predicted, a 30 day wait is not gonna help you at all."
However, most homeowners should be safe, as most require flood insurance in order to get a mortgage. Officials say that it's mostly the low-lying areas near the river or lake that are at the highest risk.