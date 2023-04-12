Flood warning issued for Portage County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
thru Friday morning, then fall below flood stage by Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds
gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity
values around 22 percent will produce critical fire weather
conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin
today.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF
CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Red Flag
Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet.

* TIMING...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county
to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of strong
winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures and
exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire
conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with any activities
that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor
grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles
all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and
destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of this red flag warning.

&&

Flood warning issued for Portage County

  • Updated
  • 0
Flood warning

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for parts of Portage County, starting Wednesday.

According to a release from the Portage County Sheriff's Department, the flooding mainly affects the wooded lowland areas along the Wisconsin River near Stevens Point.

The water flow is currently exceeding the flood stage of Stevens Point at 1,053 feet.

Many rivers are running high due to warm temperatures and major snowmelt.

The department says people can expect widespread flooding in the wooded areas and for the potential of floodwater near homes on Park Drive, west of Plover.

To stay safe, the department says to follow the 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' rule when driving and to be cautious while walking near riverbanks.

They also say that boating on the Wisconsin River is currently extremely dangerous and is strongly discouraged.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

