Flood warning issued for Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for parts of Portage County, starting Wednesday.
According to a release from the Portage County Sheriff's Department, the flooding mainly affects the wooded lowland areas along the Wisconsin River near Stevens Point.
The water flow is currently exceeding the flood stage of Stevens Point at 1,053 feet.
Many rivers are running high due to warm temperatures and major snowmelt.
The department says people can expect widespread flooding in the wooded areas and for the potential of floodwater near homes on Park Drive, west of Plover.
To stay safe, the department says to follow the 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' rule when driving and to be cautious while walking near riverbanks.
They also say that boating on the Wisconsin River is currently extremely dangerous and is strongly discouraged.