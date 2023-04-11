Flooding causing evacuations in Wausau and road closures in Merrill

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau and Merrill have both been put on flooding restrictions.
The rising waters have caused Wausau Police to evacuate people without homes living under Scott Street Bridge on both sides of the river.
"We are really trying to make plans for the unhoused population that is set up camp out there to make sure they're safe," said Ben Bliven, the Wausau Police Chief.
The flooding is causing issues in Merrill also with road blockage and parks being under water.
"This year with extreme heat, the snow melts, it's causing the high water a lot faster," said John Kragenbrink, Merrill Fire Department Battalion Chief.