Florida bird spotted in Marathon County

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A bird that calls a southern state home has now been sighted in Marathon County.
It is called the Limpkin which hails from Florida. The bird gets its name because it looks like it walks with a limp.
The person who saw the bird said it acted a little more different than the usual fowl that he sees.
"You know being in a kayak and boats some birds are a little tamer, but this guy just stayed put," said Dan Belter who spotted the bird with his friend Andy. "He was a little nervous at first but then he settled down."
A local bird expert explained what they like to eat.
"They feed primarily on snails and mussels," said University of Wisconsin professor Anna Pidgeon. "Areas where there is rich soil or saturated soil where those species can be found is a good place to find them."
Sightings of the bird began last season and have increased this year.
Limpkin's are typically found near wet areas and are more of an aquatic bird.
If you are out bird watching rivers and lakes could be ideal.