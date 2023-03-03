Flu cases up in Wisconsin this season

WAUSAU (WAOW) — This year, state health officials say about 50,000 Wisconsinites tested positive for the flu, a sharp rise over the past couple years.
Last flu season between 2021-22 only about 11,000 cases were confirmed in the Badger State. Health officials say that's because many people were still working and staying home.
As for this year, there was an early peak in December, but that's slowed since.
"We are at a good decline," said Tom Haupt, respiratory disease Epidemiologist at the Wisconsin DHS. "We're hoping it's done, but we want people to be very aware that at any time it could pick right up again, and it's done that in the past."
Something that concerns health officials is that more than 2 million Wisconsinites went without the vaccine this year.