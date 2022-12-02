Flu hospitalizations on the rise, as flu vaccination decreases

 Skip to main content
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Despite flu cases rising, the number of people getting the vaccine has dropped. 

According to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, they've seen daily hospitalizations from influenza go from one to three to nine per day in past weeks. 

According to the CDC, only one in three children in the U.S. have received a flu shot as of November 5th. 

For adults, four million fewer people have gotten the flu shot compared to this time in 2021.

Physicians are starting to worry that this could get worse as the flu season progresses because it already has started earlier than normal. 

"The flu activity started earlier this year and has elevated across the country," said Karen MacKinnon form the MCW School of Pharmacy. "Hospitalization rates are now even higher than they were in previous seasons all the way down to 2010."

Health officials also say the extra hospitalizations has caused hospital staff to work longer hours. 

Experts say right now is the best time to get the flu vaccine as it takes about two weeks to fully take effect. 

