Flushing the toilet lidless could make you sick, researchers find

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER MID-WEEK... .A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday. East to southeast winds will also be gusting to between 30-40 mph, which could cause power outages. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of snow or ice on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&