Food drive: Help feed local families

(WAOW) - It can be hard for some families to keep their kids fed when school isn't in session.
News 9 wants to help and that's why we've partnered with companies all across the area to stock up area food pantries this summer.
You can help too by donating food items from July 10-July 20 in five different counties.
Each county has a sponsored food drive drop off location that will benefit the associated food pantry.
Your local drop-off locations by county are listed below:
Lincoln County: Golden Harvest benefitting Community Food Pantry of Merrill
Wood County: Sparhawk Trucking benefitting South Wood County Emerging Pantry Shelf
Marathon County: Brokaw Credit Union benefitting The Neighbor's Place
Langlade County: Schulz Heating and Cooling benefitting Antigo Community Food Pantry
Portage County: Rivers Edge Campground benefitting Salvation Army of Portage County