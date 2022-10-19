Foot Locker laying off over 200, closing Wausau distribution facility

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hundreds of local jobs will be lost as Foot Locker, Inc. announced it will be phasing out distribution operations at Wausau's facility and laying off 210 people by the end of April 2023.
The entire facility will be closed, all employees at the facility will be affected, and this closure is expected to be permanent, according to a press release from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Dislocated Worker Unit.
The first layoff is scheduled to occur on January 31, 2023, and is expected to affect 162 employees, and the second layoff is anticipated to occur on or before April 30, 2023, and is expected to affect 48 employees.
There will be a total of 210 employees affected at the employment site, located at 500 N 72nd Ave, Wausau WI 54401.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information is gathered.