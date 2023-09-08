Football Game Day Food Shopping Tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)–- Many people love football but some don't love the cost of shopping for game day food.
According to Metro Market research in August 85% of consumers are planning to watch the game in-home this season – with over 40% looking to host a gathering at their house.
Metro Markets all across Wisconsin encourage all customers to watch for coupons and deals.
The Pick 'n Save in Wausau have everything from Packer Balloons, snacks, and full meals for shoppers.
"Johnsonville brats that are on sale for 3.99 and we have marinated chicken breast already to go and its easy for tailgating shrimp scurries already to go and have to throw them on the grill and enjoy your tailgate party and packer party," said Store Floral Manager, Michelle Stasney.