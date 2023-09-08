 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Football Game Day Food Shopping Tips

  • Updated
  • 0
Game Day Pic
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)–- Many people love football but some don't love the cost of shopping for game day food. 

According to Metro Market research in August  85% of consumers are planning to watch the game in-home this season – with over 40% looking to host a gathering at their house.

Metro Markets all across Wisconsin encourage all customers to watch for coupons and deals.

The Pick 'n Save in Wausau have everything from Packer Balloons, snacks, and full meals for shoppers.

"Johnsonville brats that are on sale for 3.99 and we have marinated chicken breast already to go and its easy for tailgating shrimp scurries already to go and have to throw them on the grill and enjoy your tailgate party and packer party," said Store Floral Manager, Michelle Stasney.

Tags

Recommended for you