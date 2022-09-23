Foremost Farms shutting down operations at Milan, Plover plants

Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told News 9 in an email Friday night.
Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day.
In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted by the decision.
"This decision is not a reflection on the performance of the employees and leaders in these locations. We recognize their dedication to the cooperative and their communities. However, the Foremost Farms Board of Directors and leadership agreed it is in the best interest for the performance of the cooperative as a whole to discontinue operations in these locations," they said via email.
They say they made the decision because of aging facilities and labor challenges which have created financial inefficiencies.
It would take significant investments to bring the plants up to date and add the kind of technology necessary, they said.
"Foremost Farms will support the impacted employees through this transition and will not eliminate any positions prior to the closings. The cooperative is encouraging impacted employees to consider applying for positions in other Foremost Farms locations and will also offer assistance to help employees find new positions in other area companies," the email said.