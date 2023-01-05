Formal boutique helps student dress up for winter dance

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A school club is working to make sure all students can go to winter formal in style.
It is formal season for many area high schools, but the price of attendance and the cost of a dress or suit can keep many students from attending. A group of students from the Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) created the formal wear boutique to help every student dress like a million bucks without spending a dime.
"I know for me, there is a lot of pressure to wear a new dress for every dance, and you just want to try and fit in," Jessica Kleman, HOSA member said. "So, I think it is a great way to open things up and make it a less stressful time during dances."
The formal wear boutique opens Friday for students at Stevens Point, Rosholt, Iola, Amherst, or Almond school districts.
The boutique will be open:
January 6: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
January 7: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
January 8: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.