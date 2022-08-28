Former Air Traffic Controller Speaks on 9/11 Experience

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- When Chris Tucker walked into work at the New York area route traffic control center on September 11th, 2001, it was a perfectly normal day.
Now, he calls it the most terrible and memorable moment of his career.
He was the eye in the sky, looking over the airspace southwest of New York City. It was his job to keep planes from hitting each other, and on that fateful day, he saw something he knew wasn't right.
"We didn't know, the plane had been hijacked, we suspected it, but we didn't know." said Tucker.
When United Airlines Flight 175 diverted from its original path and entered Tuckers airspace, it was a race to contact the other planes he had in the air before a collision took place.
"He (UA175) was at exactly the wrong altitude to be at when he was facing those two airplanes, so I began calling the traffic to the airplanes, delta 2315 you have traffic and 1 o'clock in 1.5 miles turning southwest bound, we believe it's a hijacked 767, we don't know what his intentions are." said Tucker.
The other planes all made it through safely.
After that encounter, Tucker could only watch as the wayward plane began its descent towards the city.
"For all our wanting and wishing that it was an emergency and that maybe this guy was trying to find a place to land, I think in our heart of hearts we absolutely knew that was not the case."
United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center just past 9 a.m. killing all 65 passengers aboard.
Tucker will be giving a presentation on his full experience on August 29th at the LuCille Tack Center for the Arts in Spencer, the event starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information go to their website.