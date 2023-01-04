 Skip to main content
Former Badger standout Joe Thomas named Pro Football HOF Finalist

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Thomas

AP Photo

When the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is inducted in February, there's a good chance you'll hear a former Badger lineman's name called.

Joe Thomas was named as one of the finalists of this year's class.

Thomas, already a member of the UW Athletic and College Football Halls of Fame, will look to put on the gold jacket Feb. 9 when this year's class is inducted.

Thomas was a two-time All-American at Wisconsin, then went on to play 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

He was voted to ten Pro Bowls, earned six first-team All-Pro selections, and is widely regarded as one of the best lineman in league history.

The other finalists this year include:

  • Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
  • Willie Anderson, OT -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
  • Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Dwight Freeney, DE -- 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks
  • Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
  • Albert Lewis, CB -- 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders
  • Darrelle Revis, CB -- 2007-2012/2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs
  • DeMarcus Ware, LB -- 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos
  • Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9, and airs on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 