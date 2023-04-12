Former Merrill fire chief's death more than 80 years ago solved

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS
AFTERNOON...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across mainly the
southern parts of Marathon and Shawano counties this afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Former Merrill fire chief's death more than 80 years ago solved

  • Updated
  • 0
Old fire picture
Veonna King

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — After over 80 years later - Merrill's former Fire Chief Aldord Talbot's death is recognized as having been in the line of duty.  

Talbot died October 7, 1941, originally documented as having happened in the fire house - unrelated to a fire call. 

Merrill Historian Michael Caylor discovered the discrepancy searching through old funeral home obituaries. 

After this first indication, Caylor did some research along with getting information from Talbot's daughter Monica Talbot. 

He discovered the death did happen at the fire house, but it was a cardiac arrest. 

Since Talbot had went to a fire the day before, it technically still counts as a "line of duty'" death. 

Due to the discovery by Caylor, the Merrill Fire Department plans to honor Talbot in September at the state Firefighter Memorial.

The Merrill Fire Department also plans to honor him at the fire station with a plaque out front by other lost firefighters. 

"This is long overdue for us and recognizes chief Talbot's sacrifice to the Merrill community, and in honor of safety and being able to now recognize him, it's special," current Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug said.  

