Former Merrill fire chief's death more than 80 years ago solved

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — After over 80 years later - Merrill's former Fire Chief Aldord Talbot's death is recognized as having been in the line of duty.
Talbot died October 7, 1941, originally documented as having happened in the fire house - unrelated to a fire call.
Merrill Historian Michael Caylor discovered the discrepancy searching through old funeral home obituaries.
After this first indication, Caylor did some research along with getting information from Talbot's daughter Monica Talbot.
He discovered the death did happen at the fire house, but it was a cardiac arrest.
Since Talbot had went to a fire the day before, it technically still counts as a "line of duty'" death.
Due to the discovery by Caylor, the Merrill Fire Department plans to honor Talbot in September at the state Firefighter Memorial.
The Merrill Fire Department also plans to honor him at the fire station with a plaque out front by other lost firefighters.
"This is long overdue for us and recognizes chief Talbot's sacrifice to the Merrill community, and in honor of safety and being able to now recognize him, it's special," current Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug said.