Former Plover youth pastor facing new child sex assault charges

Winnebago County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The former Plover youth pastor out on bond for charges of child sex assault is once again behind bars.
According to court documents, 51-year-old Jordan Huffman was booked into the Winnebago County Jail Friday, May 19.
In court Thursday, he learned he's facing five new charges, including one count of child sex assault - sexual contact or sexual intercourse with person under age of 13, child enticement - sexual contact, and three counts of felony bail jumping.
The judge set a $1 million cash bond, and ordered Huffman to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the Econo Lodge in Fox Crossing, no use of social media or the internet, and no possession or use of any device capable of accessing the internet. He's also been ordered to stay in the state.
Huffman was out on bond for another case out of Portage County, where he was facing seven felony charges, including first degree child sex assault, and repeated sex assault of the same child.
He was expected to reach a plea in that deal, with a plea hearing set for June 23rd.
Now, he's due back in Winnebago County court on June 19th.