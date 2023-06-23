Former Portage Co. youth minister convicted of child sex assault

Portage Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A former Plover youth minister has been convicted of child sex assault.
Jordan Huffman was found guilty of two felonies of repeated sexual assault of the same child as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
Several other charges were dropped in the hearing, including first degree child sex assault.
Huffman will be sentenced on October 3.
The assault began in 2017. The child, who was 12 at the time, says it continued until 2019.
Authorities say Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when the victim's parents asked Huffman to mentor the child who was acting out at school and drinking alcohol.
Court documents say the victim was assaulted more than 10 times over a three-year span.
According to the court documents, the victim stated before his 13th birthday, Huffman provided the kid with alcohol or marijuana and the assaults occurred when the child was under the influence.
In the documents the victim stated that when he was around 15 he told Huffman that he no longer wanted to do anything sexual and Jordan respected that. He stated that they continued to hang out with nothing happening for about six months before Huffman told him that he no longer wanted to hang out with the child.