...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee,
Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the
surface originating from Quebec Province. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level
statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an
isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider
avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Former Portage Co. youth minister convicted of child sex assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Huffman

Portage Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A former Plover youth minister has been convicted of child sex assault.

Jordan Huffman was found guilty of two felonies of repeated sexual assault of the same child as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Several other charges were dropped in the hearing, including first degree child sex assault.

Huffman will be sentenced on October 3.

The assault began in 2017. The child, who was 12 at the time, says it continued until 2019.

Authorities say Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when the victim's parents asked Huffman to mentor the child who was acting out at school and drinking alcohol.

Court documents say the victim was assaulted more than 10 times over a three-year span. 

According to the court documents, the victim stated before his 13th birthday, Huffman provided the kid with alcohol or marijuana and the assaults occurred when the child was under the influence. 

In the documents the victim stated that when he was around 15 he told Huffman that he no longer wanted to do anything sexual and Jordan respected that. He stated that they continued to hang out with nothing happening for about six months before Huffman told him that he no longer wanted to hang out with the child.

