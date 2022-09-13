Former Wausau mall development proposal passes to full council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau Economic Development Committee and Finance Committee have passed the proposal from T. Wall Enterprises to redevelop the former site of the Wausau Center Mall Tuesday.
The proposal will move to the full city council; those discussions will take place on September 27.
Committee members heard more than 20 people express their desire to see the project go forward in a public comment portion and spent approximately an hour in closed session to come to their decision.
T. Wall Enterprises had been asking the city for an $11 million tax incentive that would be paid off, should the development be approved and begins taking in revenue.
The finished property is expected to cost around $48 million to build.