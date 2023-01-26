 Skip to main content
Former Wausau man found guilty in infant son's death

Ronnie Lofton mug shot
By Ben Zitouni

WAUSAU (WAOW) — A 41-year-old former Wausau man was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his infant son on Thursday afternoon at the Marathon County Courthouse.

Ronnie Lofton Jr. faces life in prison after charges were upgraded from first degree reckless homicide to first degree intentional homicide. 

Charges were filed against Lofton Jr. on Feb. 12, 2021 about a month after his 3-month-old son died. 

According to court records, an investigation began after the baby was brought to the hospital with multiple unexplained injuries that are "typically seen in a high-speed car crash."

In the police report, they say medical records showed the baby had a severe anoxic brain injury, as well as retinal hemorrhaging, a suspected skull fracture and multiple bruises. The baby was placed on life support, but later died.

Lofton has a long criminal background including battery and burglary charges convictions and has a long rap sheet in multiple counties including Marathon, Brown and Kenosha counties. 

