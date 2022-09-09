Former Wendy's employees speak out after Weston closure

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Last Saturday was like any other for Weston Wendy's General Manager DeMarco Jackson, until he learned that, he and his fellow employees, no longer had jobs.
"They did us wrong and I gotta go with my crew," Jackson said.
Dakota Quillen, former line manager, was off that day. He was with his family when he got the call that he no longer had a job.
"We were told a day, not even a day, the day of closing that we were losing our jobs," Quillen said.
A week later, the only sign that the location was ever a Wendy's, taken down.
"It really kind of just hurts me that I'm treated like this, because I put my literal blood, sweat and tears in this," Quillen said.
Both Quillen and Jackson said they believe the closure was due to money. Quillen claims they were down about $25,000 in monthly sales. But, they said corporate didn't give them the tools to bring profits back up when employees asked, like new carpets, new signs and fixing fire-code violations.
"It wasn't like we weren't trying," Jackson said. "We were doing our best."
They also claim they were promised a renovation that never happened.
"How we gonna make money if you don't put money in, that's the bottom line," Jackson said.
Both said transfers were not offered for any of the employees, and no severance was given, even though the company likely knew they'd be shutting down at least a month before, according to employees.
"They should've did better by us, all of us," Jackson said. "People came in here, blood, sweat and tears and this is what we get for it. Nothing."
Quillen said that while this is disappointing, he's looking forward to the future and that the best part about his job, and the thing he will miss most is the crew.
"I've seen people progress from little birds to big eagles, I've seen managers turn into, reach bigger places," he said. "I've remained friends with many of them."
News 9 did reach out the corporate office for comment, but they have not yet responded.