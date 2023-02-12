Fort Wilderness Launches New Adventure Trips

MCNAUGHTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fort Wilderness announces adventure trips offered with their newly developed Journey Beyond program, offering six trips in 2023. These adventure trips include backpacking in Tennessee, canoeing the Namekagon River, fishing in Lake of the Woods Canada, and hiking the trails of
Adventure Program Manager, Gunnar Koehn, said, “Spending time outdoors, specifically in nature, along with time in community is a growing desire of many. These Journey Beyond trips provide both the time in nature and a community of about 12 campers and 3 staff.”
The six different trips in 2023 are offered for different ages – some specific to high-school and college-aged students while others are parent-child trips that focus on special time between parent and child.
Specifics for each Journey Beyond adventure trip can be found on their website.