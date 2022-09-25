Four area Boy Scouts earn Eagle Scout honors

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Four area Boy Scouts earned their Eagle Scout awards Sunday.
The Elks Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids hosted the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, where Zeke Kraft, Benjamin Klingforth, and Sam and James Oligney all accepted their Eagle Scout honors.
"Really an Eagle Scout rank means, that I am a leader," said Jim Kraft, Troop 118 Scout Master. "It means you've gone through a lot of basics in scouting.
"I mean it's an honor to be an Eagle Scout," said Zeke Kraft. "My dad was an Eagle Scout, and I try to follow in his footsteps as much as possible.
This is an accomplishment that has taken most of the scouts lives.
"In fact all these scouts started as Cub Scouts, at a minimum they have been at it for 7 years, some actually have been at it for 10 years," said Jim.
The hours put into the projects, medals, and tests have challenged them tremendously - but to them every second was worth it.
"It's always been a dream of mine to be a Eagle Scout," said Zeke. "Ever since I joined in 1st grade."
In total only 4% of all scouts ever achieve Eagle Scout rank.