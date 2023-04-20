Four charged - three kids and an adult - after fight at Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Four charged - three kids and an adult - after fight at Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A woman and three kids were charged for an incident that caused the Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park to close for a day earlier this month.

Reports were that someone had pulled a gun and was making threats at the park during a fight at the skate park.

RELATEDFight breakout causes skate park closure

Wisconsin Rapids Police Department posted a release on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. 

According to athe release, police responded on April 11 to a disturbance where a person pulled a gun and made threats at the Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park. Also people were apparently pepper sprayed. 

Police reviewed surveillance video at the Skate Park and Aquatic Center where officers confirmed what took place. A woman drove three male juveniles to the Skate Park where an argument took place with another group of kids. There was a physical altercation and someone pepper sprayed people. 

The woman who drove the juveniles to the skate park is charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of contributing to delinquency of a child. 

One juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct, battery and weapons violation, another for disorderly conduct and battery and a third juvenile for disorderly conduct. 

The skate park was closed for a day after numerous incidents at the skate park. 

The release said, "the park will only be closed if there is a safety concern to the public. We encourage citizens to contact law enforcement when problems occur. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department will continue to monitor the Skate Park and will take action on those who violate state laws and ordinances."

