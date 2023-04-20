Four charged - three kids and an adult - after fight at Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A woman and three kids were charged for an incident that caused the Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park to close for a day earlier this month.
Reports were that someone had pulled a gun and was making threats at the park during a fight at the skate park.
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department posted a release on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
According to athe release, police responded on April 11 to a disturbance where a person pulled a gun and made threats at the Wisconsin Rapids Skate Park. Also people were apparently pepper sprayed.
Police reviewed surveillance video at the Skate Park and Aquatic Center where officers confirmed what took place. A woman drove three male juveniles to the Skate Park where an argument took place with another group of kids. There was a physical altercation and someone pepper sprayed people.
The woman who drove the juveniles to the skate park is charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of contributing to delinquency of a child.
One juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct, battery and weapons violation, another for disorderly conduct and battery and a third juvenile for disorderly conduct.
The skate park was closed for a day after numerous incidents at the skate park.
The release said, "the park will only be closed if there is a safety concern to the public. We encourage citizens to contact law enforcement when problems occur. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department will continue to monitor the Skate Park and will take action on those who violate state laws and ordinances."